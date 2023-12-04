Zambia digs for at least 25 miners buried in open-pit mudslide

News & Insights

LUSAKA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Rescue workers in Zambia were still searching on Monday for at least 25 informal miners buried alive three days ago by a mudslide at an open-pit copper mine, Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe said.

The miners at Seseli Mine in Chingola, about 400 km (250 miles) northwest of the capital Lusaka, were trapped in three places and heavy rains had flooded the pit, the government said.

It was not immediately clear how many miners were trapped, but Kabuswe said 25 families had so far come forward to claim missing relatives who were working at the mine when the accident happened.

The rescue workers, including military personnel and others from large-scale mining companies, were being cautious due to the soft ground, slowing down the operation, Kabuswe said.

"We must be mindful that we shouldn't have an accident within another accident," Kabuswe said.

Rescue workers were close to reaching the location where 16 miners were believed to have been trapped and would give an update on the operation on Tuesday, Kabuswe said.

