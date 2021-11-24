Zambia delivers 50 basis point rate hike to curb inflation

Adds detail on inflation, context

LUSAKA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Zambia's central bank raised its benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points to 9.0% to help bring down inflation, Governor Denny Kalyalya said on Wednesday.

Inflation has been persistently above the upper bound of the target range of 6%-8% and the hike was intended to steer inflation back to target, Kalyalya told a news conference.

Annual inflation ZMCPIY=ECI was more than 21% in October, below a peak above 24% in the middle of the year but still extremely high.

Africa's second-largest copper producer is in the throes of a debt crisis and hopes to secure a lending programme from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

This week's monetary policy meeting was Kalyalya's first since his reappointment in September by President Hakainde Hichilema, who won a landslide election in August.

Hichilema's predecessor Edgar Lungu fired Kalyalya in August 2020 without giving a reason, in a decision that spooked financial markets and prompted the IMF to call for central bank independence to be maintained.

Hichilema has been trying to restore investor confidence in Zambia after it defaulted on its sovereign debt a year ago, the first African country to do so during the COVID-19 pandemic.

