Zambia debt deal sweet for investors but not without risk, analysts say

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Zambia's international bonds are trading close to their likely recovery value, Morgan Stanley said on Friday, while Jefferies sees upside for the notes after the country agreed a restructuring deal in principle with a bondholder group.

The recovery value of the copper producer's current $3 billion of bonds would be 53 cents on the dollar under a "base case" economic scenario and 71 cents if its economy performs better, which would trigger higher payouts sooner to bondholders, Morgan Stanley strategist Neville Mandimika said in a note to clients.

Assuming both scenarios are equally likely, Mandimika calculates an average recovery value of 62 cents on the dollar across Zambia's three outstanding bonds due 2022, 2024 and 2027.

After a rally following the announcement of the deal on Thursday, the 2024 bond XS1056386714=TE was bid at 60.9 cents on the dollar on Friday and the 2027 XS1267081575=TE at 60.3, according to Tradeweb data.

Others were more optimistic. The upside scenario has a probability of around 75%, Jefferies strategist Thato Mosadi said, forecasting recovery values of 64.6, 71.9 and 71.2 cents on the dollar for the 2022, 2024 and 2027 bonds, respectively.

"I'm pretty bullish. The deal, it came in better than I expected," she said, adding the it was comparable to the agreement Zambia, the first African country to default in the COVID-19 pandemic era, reached with its bilateral creditors.

TO THE UPSIDE

The deal proposes issuing two new "amortising" bonds together worth $3.135 billion and scheduled to mature in 2035 and 2053.

If Zambia's economy performs better than expected during a 2026-2028 monitoring phase, the maturity of the 2053 bond would also be brought forward to 2035 and coupon payments increase.

Morgan Stanley's Mandimika said there was a high probability the upside scenario would kick in, noting Zambia's copper production is likely to rise after it agreed to hand control of a key mine back to Indian company Vedanta last month.

However, he said there was also "a considerable degree of uncertainty" around global growth - one of the metrics the IMF uses to measure "debt-carrying capacity" (DCC). An improved DCC is one potential trigger for higher payments to bondholders.

Others voiced doubts about the deal.

"If the country outperforms during the observation period and then faces for example a climate shock, it will be left with the accelerated debt repayment schedule," said Theo Maret, an analyst at Global Sovereign Advisory, which advises governments.

"Debt carrying capacity... takes into account variables like global growth... Changes of these variables can now sharply steepen Zambia's debt repayments without a matching improvement of Zambia's actual ability to pay."

The base case proposal foresees more than $500 million in amortisation for 2024-2025, plus over $100 million in annual interest payments.

"This is at odds with multilaterals putting new money on the table, or the official sector accepting a three-year grace period and a 1% coupon for the foreseeable future," Maret said.

An IMF spokesperson said the fund was analysing the deal to assess consistency with the parameters of the IMF programme.

Zambia's proposed "step-up" bond is a first in sovereign debt restructurings, though analysts expected the instruments to play a part in future reworks.

"This seems like a great way to offer a bit of a sweetener to bondholders," said Goldman Sachs economist Andrew Matheny.

"However, it does also create contingent and potentially large fiscal (and external) liabilities down the line."

