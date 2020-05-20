World Markets

Zambia cuts lending rate as coronavirus hits economy

Contributor
Chris Mfula Reuters
Published

Zambia's central bank on Wednesday cut its benchmark lending rate by 225 basis points to 9.25%, in response to economic turmoil from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adds more details

LUSAKA, May 20 (Reuters) - Zambia's central bank on Wednesday cut its benchmark lending rate by 225 basis points to 9.25%, in response to economic turmoil from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bank projected gross domestic product (GDP) would shrink 2.6% in 2020, its first economic contraction in more than 20 years. GDP grew 1.9% in 2019.

"With COVID-19, the already challenged domestic macroeconomic environment has worsened," bank governor Denny Kalyalya told a media briefing.

"Fiscal pressures are expected to heighten in 2020 as revenue performance is adversely affected by COVID-19, while spending to combat the virus rises."

Zambia has 832 COVID-19 cases and has recorded 7 deaths.

Before the coronavirus hit Africa's second largest copper producer, activity was already hampered by power shortages and growing public debt stoking fears of a fiscal crisis.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by John Stonestreet and Andrew Cawthorne)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 11 595 2817; Reuters Messaging: olivia.kumwenda.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular