Zambia creditor group slams lack of engagement, threatens other options

By Karin Strohecker

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - A lack of engagement by Zambia had made providing near-term debt relief impossible, a large Eurobond creditor group said on Monday, adding it could consider other options and setting the country on track for an acrimonious debt restructuring.

Zambia has become Africa's first sovereign pandemic-era default after it failed to pay a $42.5 million coupon at the expiry of the grace period on Friday.

The government had requested that bondholders grant it a deferral of interest payments until April as it struggles with the dual burdens of fighting the pandemic and a limping economy.

But creditors rejected that request earlier on Friday, prompting the Finance Minister to confirm that Zambia would not make the payment.

In the statement, the creditors criticised the lack of direct discussion and shortage of additional information as well as government plans to continue borrowing material amounts from non-concessional lenders over the next three years.

"The Committee therefore has no basis to conclude that the authorities intend to treat bondholders on an equitable basis with other commercial and non-concessional creditors," the group said.

The group, which holds more than 40% of the total amount of Zambia's Eurobonds and more than a quarter of each issue, said it hoped the government would engage in the near future in a "transparent and collaborative" manner.

"However, members of the Committee reserve the right to consider other options and remedies as provided for under the terms and conditions of the Eurobonds should substantive progress fail to be achieved," it added, without giving further details.

Zambia's dollar-bonds dropped more than 1 cent in the dollar to trade between 44-46 cents in the dollar. US988895AA69=TE, XS1056386714=TE, XS1267081575=TE

The government did not respond to a request for comment.

The Southern African copper producer already struggled with its debt burden before the COVID19-pandemic roiled global markets.

Data from Lusaka showed Zambia's total external debt stock stood at $4.8 billion, or 18% of gross domestic product, at the end of 2014. Five years later, it had more than doubled to $11.2 billion, or 48% of GDP. The IMF predicts a rise to nearly 70% of GDP by year-end.

Zambia's $3 billion in outstanding Eurobonds is not its only debt. It owes $3.5 billion in bilateral debt, $2.1 billion to multilaterals and $2.9 billion to other commercial lenders. A quarter of the total is owed to China and Chinese entities.

"A collapse into a disorderly default situation will set the stage for a more protracted and acrimonious restructuring process with an array of creditors," said Irmgard Erasmus at NKC African Economics.

"The absence of sound economic plans to lower the non-interest current account and improve the primary fiscal balance increasingly suggests that haircuts may be unavoidable."

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; additional reporting by Chris Mfula in Lusaka, Joe Bavier in Johannesburg and Tom Arnold in London, Editing by Tom Arnold and Ed Osmond)

