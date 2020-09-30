Zambia creditor group rejects interest payment delay request

adds details, quotes and background

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A group representing many holders of Zambian Eurobonds has rejected a government request to delay interest payments until April, but said it was ready to look at a potential bond swap.

Zambia, one of the world's largest copper producers, had been wrestling with growing public debt even before the coronavirus pandemic forced lockdowns and cut demand.

Last week it proposed deferring interest payments on its three outstanding dollar-denominated bonds to give it time to finalise a debt sustainability analysis and sketch out the parameters of a restructuring plan.

"While the Committee stands ready to engage constructively and proactively on finding ways to support Zambia, its members are unable to provide a positive response," the Zambia External Bondholder Committee, which holds a blocking stake, said.

The committee said in a statement on Wednesday that the government had not engaged with the group since its formation in June and that the budget presented to parliament last week moved Zambia further away from a path to debt sustainability.

However, the committee said it was "ready to consider engaging with Zambia as part of a liability management exercise, which may include the provision of near-term debt relief."

This would require a credible policy plan, clarity on the government's medium-term policy framework and should come preferably with an IMF programme, creditors said.

Zambia's external public debt burden amounts to nearly $12 billion with $3 billion of outstanding Eurobonds, $3.5 billion of bilateral debt, $2.9 billion of other commercial debt and $2.1 billion owed to multilaterals.

Some $3 billion of public debt is owed to China.

The country's dollar bonds suffered another day of sharp declines with some issues tumbling more than 2 cents in the dollar. ZM082877959=, ZM105638671=, ZM126708157=

The committee consists of 14 U.S. and Europe-based financial institutions which hold in aggregate some 40% of Zambia’s outstanding Eurobonds, including at least 25% in each of its three outstanding Eurobonds.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Tom Arnold and Alexander Smith)

((karin.strohecker@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427262; Reuters Messaging: karin.strohecker.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.