Zambia creditor group rebuffs government push for delay in interest payments

Karin Strohecker Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Stringer .

A large group of Zambia eurobond holders have rejected the government's request to delay interest payments until April, but said they were ready to look at a potential bond swap.

"While the Committee stands ready to engage constructively and proactively on finding ways to support Zambia, its members are unable to provide a positive response," the Zambia External Bondholder Committee said in a statement.

The committee said the government had not engaged with the group since its formation in June and that the budget presented to parliament last Friday moved the country further away from a path to debt sustainability with long-standing fiscal imbalances not being addressed.

The committee consists of 14 U.S. and Europe-based financial institutions which hold in aggregate some 40% of Zambia’s outstanding Eurobonds, including at least 25% in each of its three outstanding Eurobonds.

