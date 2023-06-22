Zambia confirms it has agreed debt restructuring with official creditors

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Zambia's finance ministry on Thursday confirmed it had agreed a debt restructuring deal with its official creditors, adding it would now seek a quick agreement with its private creditors as well.

The deal was announced earlier by a French official, who said Zambia's public sector creditors had agreed to reschedule $6.3 billion of payments and that private sector creditors were expected to do the same on $6.8 billion owed to them.

The finance ministry said in a statement that official creditors had agreed that local-currency debt would be excluded from the deal.

It also said the terms of the agreement with official creditors could be adjusted if Zambia's debt-carrying capacity improved, potentially leading to faster principal reimbursements and higher interest payments.

"This agreement marks a crucial milestone in Zambia's ongoing efforts to strengthen its economy," the statement said.

"We will now work to achieve a swift resolution with our private creditors and deliver opportunity and economic stability to the Zambian people."

Zambia is viewed as a test case for a debt-restructuring framework backed by the Group of 20 wealthy nations that was designed to streamline relief for countries caught in a developing world debt crisis sparked in part by the coronavirus pandemic.

But its slow progress in restructuring talks has discouraged all but a handful of other struggling governments from seeking help under the Common Framework mechanism.

