Zambia concludes talks with Glencore on buying Mopani mine stake, state radio says

The Zambian government has concluded its talks with Glencore about buying a majority stake in Mopani Copper Mines, state radio reported, citing President Edgar Lungu.

It did not give details about the outcome of the negotiations.

Zambia's state mining investment arm ZCCM-IH has been in talks to buy Glencore's majority stake in Mopani since August.

Glencore did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the radio report. Zambia's mines minister was not immediately available to confirm the report.

