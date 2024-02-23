Zambia clarifying 'comparable treatment' to aid debt rework, says finance minister

By Chris Mfula

LUSAKA, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Zambia's government is clarifying what it means to treat creditors comparably, the finance minister said on Friday, as the southern African country strives to revive its debt restructuring after it stalled over the issue.

Zambia suffered the major setback in November when a deal to rework $3 billion of Eurobonds was rejected by its official creditors including China, as they did not believe that it offered comparable debt relief.

Zambia defaulted on its debts more than three years ago and its restructuring has been beset by delays. It is using the Common Framework, a process set up in response to COVID-19 by the G20 to bring in China, India and other bilateral creditors that are not members of the Paris Club of creditor nations.

Official creditors had granted Zambia a three-year grace period, lower interest rates and long maturity extensions, but not offered to cut the debt's nominal value, whereas bondholders had proposed starting to be paid back straight away in return for a bigger haircut.

When official creditors rejected the bondholder deal with Zambia, their committee said there was no consensus among them on the additional concessions they needed from bondholders.

There are three parameters used to assess "comparability of treatment" - maturity extensions, net present value haircuts, and waiving of debt payments, or "flow relief" - but no set formula governing the balance of the three.

"The focus of the work now is to clarify the meaning of comparable treatment of all creditors," Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said in a statement delivered to parliament on the economy's performance.

"This concept was not properly clarified, leading to ambiguous understanding by different creditors. With progress made to clarify the term, this should pave the way for agreement on the private creditors as well."

He said that for the agreement with official creditors reached last year, "all that remains is to complete the formalities which are expected to be signed shortly".

Musokotwane also blamed the kwacha currency's weakness last year on a fall in copper exports.

"The drop of copper exports by almost 19 percent in 2023 was significant and was the most important factor in the depreciation of the kwacha against foreign currencies last year," he said.

The kwacha ZMW= staged a recovery earlier this month after the central bank tightened monetary policy. That has made it the best performing currency in Africa this year, although it has begun to weaken again since Tuesday.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; writing by Rachel Savage; editing by Mark Heinrich)

