Zambia central bank raises main lending rate to 10%

Adds quote, context in paragraphs 2-4

LUSAKA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Zambia's central bank increased its benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points to 10.0% in a decision announced on Wednesday.

"The decision was informed by the movement of current and projected inflation," Bank of Zambia Governor Denny Kalyalya told a news conference.

Annual inflation ZMCPIY=ECI edged higher to 10.3% in July from 9.8% in June.

The bank had raised its lending rate twice already this year before Wednesday's announcement, in an effort to get inflation within its target of between 6% and 8%.

(Reporting by Chris Mfufa; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Alexander Winning)

((alexander.winning@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.