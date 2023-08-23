News & Insights

World Markets

Zambia central bank raises main lending rate to 10%

August 23, 2023 — 05:37 am EDT

Written by Chris Mfufa for Reuters ->

Adds quote, context in paragraphs 2-4

LUSAKA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Zambia's central bank increased its benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points to 10.0% in a decision announced on Wednesday.

"The decision was informed by the movement of current and projected inflation," Bank of Zambia Governor Denny Kalyalya told a news conference.

Annual inflation ZMCPIY=ECI edged higher to 10.3% in July from 9.8% in June.

The bank had raised its lending rate twice already this year before Wednesday's announcement, in an effort to get inflation within its target of between 6% and 8%.

(Reporting by Chris Mfufa; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Alexander Winning)

((alexander.winning@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.