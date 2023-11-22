News & Insights

World Markets

Zambia central bank raises key lending rate to 11%

November 22, 2023 — 04:22 am EST

Written by Chris Mfula for Reuters ->

Adds context in paragraphs 2-3

LUSAKA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Zambia's central bank raised its benchmark lending rate ZMCBIR=ECIby 100 basis points to 11.0% in a decision announced on Wednesday.

The central bank has now raised its key rate for the fourth time this year to try to get inflation under control.

Inflation in the southern African country rose to 12.6% year-on-year in October from 12.0% in September.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.