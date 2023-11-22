Zambia central bank raises key lending rate to 11%

Adds context in paragraphs 2-3

LUSAKA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Zambia's central bank raised its benchmark lending rate ZMCBIR=ECIby 100 basis points to 11.0% in a decision announced on Wednesday.

The central bank has now raised its key rate for the fourth time this year to try to get inflation under control.

Inflation in the southern African country rose to 12.6% year-on-year in October from 12.0% in September.

