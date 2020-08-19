Zambia central bank cuts main lending rate by 125 bps to 8.0%

LUSAKA, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Zambia's central bank cut its benchmark lending rate by 125 basis points to 8.0% to safeguard financial sector stability and protect livelihoods in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The bank added that inflation was expected to steadily decline and reach the upper bound of its 6%-8% target range by the end of its forecast horizon.

It now expects gross domestic product to contract 4.2% this year, more than an earlier forecast for a contraction of 2.6%.

(Reporting by Chiwoyu Sinyangwe Writing by Alexander Winning Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

