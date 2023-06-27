News & Insights

Zambia bondholder committee chair sees debt deal in "coming weeks"

June 27, 2023 — 08:25 am EDT

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Zambia's international bondholders are likely to strike a long-awaited debt restructuring deal with the country "in the coming weeks", a leading member of the bondholder committee said on Tuesday.

Zambia struck an agreement to restructure $6.3 billion in debt owed to governments abroad, including China, last week, paving the way for a comparable deal on its dollar-denominated government bonds.

"The fact that we have an official sector deal is a real positive," said Kevin Daly, an emerging market fund manager at Abrdn, who chairs the committee of bondholders estimated to hold almost half of Zambia's $3 billion worth of bonds.

"So I think we (bondholders) can now reach a deal in the coming weeks."

(Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Libby George)

