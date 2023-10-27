Zambia bond prices close to likely recovery values after debt deal - Morgan Stanley

By Rachel Savage

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Zambia's international bonds are trading close to their average likely recovery value, Morgan Stanley said on Friday, after they rallied when the copper producer agreed a debt restructuring deal in principle with a group of bondholders.

The recovery value of Zambia's current $3 billion of bonds would be $53 under a "base case" economic scenario and $71 if the country's economy performs better, which would trigger higher payouts sooner to bondholders, Morgan Stanley strategist Neville Mandimika said in a note to clients.

Assuming both scenarios are equally likely, the average recovery value would be $62, Mandimika said, only $2 above current prices and prompting him to change his "like" stance on the bonds to "neutral".

Zambia was the first African country to default in the COVID-19 era, in late 2020, but its restructuring process was beset by delays. Its bonds rose sharply on Thursday after announcement of the deal. XS1056386714=TE, XS1267081575=TE

The proposed deal would restructure the three existing bonds worth $3 billion by issuing two new "amortising" bonds worth $3.135 billion together and maturing in 2035 and 2053 respectively under the "base case".

If Zambia's economy performs better during a monitoring phase from 2026 to 2028, the 2053 bond would also mature in 2035 and would increase coupon payments.

Either Zambia would need to have its "debt-carrying capacity" upgraded from "weak" to "medium" by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), or its exports and hard currency government revenues exceed IMF projections on a three-year rolling average.

"We think there is a high probability of the upside being triggered," Mandimika said, noting that Zambia's copper production is likely to rise after it agreed to hand control of a key mine back to Indian company Vedanta last month.

He added, though, that "there is a considerable degree of uncertainty around global growth," which is one of the metrics the IMF uses to measure a country's debt-carrying capacity.

Research firm Tellimer also said there was uncertainty around the debt-carrying capacity (DCC), pointing to analysis it conducted in August where it concluded that it was "not at all clear whether Zambia's DCC will be upgraded to 'medium'".

