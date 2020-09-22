Zambia asks to defer dollar-bond interest payments until April 2021

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Zambia launched a vote with its Eurobond holders on Tuesday, proposing to defer interest payments on its three outstanding dollar-denominated bonds until April 14, 2021.

Zambia said it would conduct a call with investors on September 29 to discuss the plan and was closely coordinating with the International Monetary Fund on making its debt sustainable.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Marc Jones)

