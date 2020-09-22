World Markets

Zambia asks to defer dollar-bond interest payments until April 2021

Contributor
Karin Strohecker Reuters
Published

Zambia launched a vote with its Eurobond holders on Tuesday, proposing to defer interest payments on its three outstanding dollar-denominated bonds until April 14, 2021.

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Zambia launched a vote with its Eurobond holders on Tuesday, proposing to defer interest payments on its three outstanding dollar-denominated bonds until April 14, 2021.

Zambia said it would conduct a call with investors on September 29 to discuss the plan and was closely coordinating with the International Monetary Fund on making its debt sustainable.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Marc Jones)

((karin.strohecker@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427262; Reuters Messaging: karin.strohecker.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular