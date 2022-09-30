World Markets

Zambia appeals for quick completion of debt restructuring, finmin says

Contributor
Chris Mfula Reuters
Published

Zambia is under debt distress and is requesting its creditors quickly complete debt restructuring, finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said on Friday.

LUSAKA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Zambia is under debt distress and is requesting its creditors quickly complete debt restructuring, finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said on Friday.

"We appeal to our creditors to support us so that together we can quickly attain debt restructuring," Musokotwane said.

The copper-rich country in November 2020 became the first in Africa to default on its sovereign debt during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1084;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

The UK's Plan to Fix the Economy

Sep 26, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular