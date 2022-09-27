Zambia and Vedanta Resources agree to seek out-of-court settlement

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Zambia has agreed with Vedanta Resources Limited to pause hearings on their dispute over Konkola Copper Mines for six months and seek an "amicable settlement", state mining investment firm ZCCM-IH said on Tuesday.

Zambia in May 2019 handed control of KCM to a state-appointed provisional liquidator, triggering a protracted legal battle with owner Vedanta. Zambia's mines minister said in July that he had told ZCCM-IH to seek an out-of-court settlement.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya and Helen Reid; Editing by Alex Richardson)

