World Markets

Zambia and Vedanta Resources agree to seek out-of-court settlement

Contributors
Bhargav Acharya Reuters
Helen Reid Reuters
Published

Zambia has agreed with Vedanta Resources Limited to pause hearings on their dispute over Konkola Copper Mines for six months and seek an "amicable settlement", state mining investment firm ZCCM-IH said on Tuesday.

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Zambia has agreed with Vedanta Resources Limited to pause hearings on their dispute over Konkola Copper Mines for six months and seek an "amicable settlement", state mining investment firm ZCCM-IH said on Tuesday.

Zambia in May 2019 handed control of KCM to a state-appointed provisional liquidator, triggering a protracted legal battle with owner Vedanta. Zambia's mines minister said in July that he had told ZCCM-IH to seek an out-of-court settlement.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya and Helen Reid; Editing by Alex Richardson)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

The UK's Plan to Fix the Economy

Sep 26, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular