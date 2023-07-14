News & Insights

World Markets

Zambia aims to choose buyer of Mopani Copper Mines by end-July

Credit: REUTERS/SHELLEY CHRISTIANS

July 14, 2023 — 03:24 am EDT

Written by Chris Mfula for Reuters ->

Adds context in paragraphs 2-3

LUSAKA, July 14 (Reuters) - Zambia's government has shortlisted companies that have submitted binding offers for Mopani Copper Mines and is "looking at 31st July to pick the winner," Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe told a news conference on Friday.

Sources told Reuters last month that China's Zijin Mining 601899.SS and Norinco Group, South Africa's Sibanye Stillwater SSWJ.J and an investment vehicle owned by ex-Glencore officials had been shortlisted in the race to buy Mopani.

Switzerland-based commodities giant Glencore GLEN.L sold a 73% stake in Mopani to Zambian state firm ZCCM-IH in 2021 for $1.5 billion in a deal funded by debt, but it retained offtake rights of Mopani's copper production until the debt had been repaid.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula Additional reporting by Felix Njini Editing by Alexander Winning)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.