Zambia aiming to reduce deficit to 9.3% in 2021 - finmin

Zambia aims to lower its fiscal deficit and external debt in the coming year after both overshot plans in 2020 due to the coronavirus, Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu said in a budget speech on Friday.

Africa's number two copper producer has had to ask creditors to defer interest payments on three outstanding dollar-denominated bonds amid the crisis, when lockdowns around the world cut demand for raw materials.

Ng'andu said in parliament that Zambia's fiscal deficit would rise to 11.7% of gross domestic product in 2020, but it would aim to bring this back down to 9.3% in 2021.

He said external debt stood at $11.97 billion at the end of June from $11.48 billion in 2019.

Zambia was already wrestling with rising public debt before the pandemic hit, and has recently engaged the International Monetary Fund to find a way to put its debts back on a sustainable path.

In the speech Ng'andu said the country was aiming for a real growth rate of at least 1.8% in 2021. He said the target for gross international reserves was at least 2.5 months of import cover, with domestic revenue collection targeted at no less than 18% of GDP.

