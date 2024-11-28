Zambeef Products Sees Significant Earnings Growth Amid Challenges

Zambeef Product (GB:ZAM) has released an update.

Zambeef Products, Zambia’s leading cold chain food company, reports a 48.7% increase in earnings per share for the year ending September 2024, despite challenging economic conditions. The company navigated issues like drought, inflation, and energy costs while maintaining a focus on revenue growth and cost optimization. Improved beef volume recovery in later quarters contributed to their financial resilience, positioning Zambeef as a key player in the regional market.

