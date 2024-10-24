Zalaris ASA Reports Record Financial Results in Q3 2024

Zalaris ASA (DE:81Y) has released an update.

Zalaris ASA has achieved record-breaking financial results in Q3 2024, with a 22% increase in revenue to NOK 339.7 million and a 56% rise in adjusted EBIT to NOK 37.0 million, compared to the same period last year. The company reported a profit of NOK 8.3 million, a significant turnaround from a loss of NOK 13.4 million in the previous year. CEO Hans-Petter Mellerud emphasized the company’s progress towards its goal of becoming a NOK 1.5 billion enterprise by 2026.

