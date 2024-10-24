News & Insights

Stocks

Zalaris ASA Reports Record Financial Results in Q3 2024

October 24, 2024 — 01:51 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Zalaris ASA (DE:81Y) has released an update.

Zalaris ASA has achieved record-breaking financial results in Q3 2024, with a 22% increase in revenue to NOK 339.7 million and a 56% rise in adjusted EBIT to NOK 37.0 million, compared to the same period last year. The company reported a profit of NOK 8.3 million, a significant turnaround from a loss of NOK 13.4 million in the previous year. CEO Hans-Petter Mellerud emphasized the company’s progress towards its goal of becoming a NOK 1.5 billion enterprise by 2026.

For further insights into DE:81Y stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.