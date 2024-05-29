Zalaris ASA Announces Upcoming Annual General Meeting

Zalaris ASA (DE:81Y) has released an update.

Zalaris ASA has announced its annual general meeting to be held on 19 June 2024, encouraging shareholders to vote electronically to minimize physical attendance. The nomination committee has recommended the re-election of existing board members, highlighting their diverse expertise and alignment with shareholder interests. The full details and documents related to the meeting will be available on the company’s investor relations website.

