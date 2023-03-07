Zalando: revenue could fall in 2023 after 2022 at lower end of target range

BERLIN, March 7 (Reuters) - Zalando ZALG.DE, Europe's biggest online fashion retailer, said revenue could fall in 2023 after hitting the lower end of its full-year target range for 2022 on Tuesday.

The company reported 2022 revenue of 10.34 billion euros ($11.05 billion), down slightly from 10.35 billion euros a year before, and said it expected a revenue range of minus 1 to plus 4% for 2023.

($1 = 0.9361 euros)

(Reporting by Hakan Ersan, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)

