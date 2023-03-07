Zalando: revenue could fall in 2023 after 2022 at lower end of target range

Credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

March 07, 2023 — 01:00 am EST

Written by Hakan Ersan for Reuters ->

BERLIN, March 7 (Reuters) - Zalando ZALG.DE, Europe's biggest online fashion retailer, said revenue could fall in 2023 after hitting the lower end of its full-year target range for 2022 on Tuesday.

The company reported 2022 revenue of 10.34 billion euros ($11.05 billion), down slightly from 10.35 billion euros a year before, and said it expected a revenue range of minus 1 to plus 4% for 2023.

($1 = 0.9361 euros)

(Reporting by Hakan Ersan, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.