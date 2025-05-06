Markets
ZLNDY

Zalando Turns To Profit In Q1 With Growth In GMV; Orders Rise; Confirms FY25 Outlook

May 06, 2025 — 01:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Zalando SE (ZLNDY), a German online retailer of fashion and lifestyle products, reported Tuesday a profit in its first quarter, compared to prior year's loss, with growth in revenues and gross merchandise volume or GMV. Orders were also higher, and the company confirmed its fiscal 2025 guidance, despite a fast-changing geopolitical and macro-economic environment.

In the quarter, net income was 9.9 million euros, compared to loss of 8.9 million euros last year. Earnings per share were 0.04 euro, compared to loss of 0.03 euro a year ago.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax or adjusted EBIT surged 65.2 percent from last year to 46.7 million euros, corresponding to a margin increase of 0.7 percentage points to 1.9 percent.

Revenue grew 7.9 percent to 2.42 billion euros from 2.24 billion euros a year earlier, mainly supported by a strong performance in Zalando Marketing Services. GMV increased 6.5 percent to 3.5 billion euros.

Business-to-Business revenue went up 11.6 percent, driven by ZEOS fulfilment.

Number of orders were 58.5 million, up 6 percent from last year's 55.2 million. Active customers, for the last 12 months, grew 5.9 percent to 52.4 million.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, Zalando continues to expect both GMV and revenue to grow between 4 percent to 9 percent year-over-year, and adjusted EBIT to reach a level between 530 million euros and 590 million euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ZLNDY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.