Zalando Turns To Profit In Q1 With Growth In GMV; Orders Rise; Confirms FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Zalando SE (ZLNDY), a German online retailer of fashion and lifestyle products, reported Tuesday a profit in its first quarter, compared to prior year's loss, with growth in revenues and gross merchandise volume or GMV. Orders were also higher, and the company confirmed its fiscal 2025 guidance, despite a fast-changing geopolitical and macro-economic environment.

In the quarter, net income was 9.9 million euros, compared to loss of 8.9 million euros last year. Earnings per share were 0.04 euro, compared to loss of 0.03 euro a year ago.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax or adjusted EBIT surged 65.2 percent from last year to 46.7 million euros, corresponding to a margin increase of 0.7 percentage points to 1.9 percent.

Revenue grew 7.9 percent to 2.42 billion euros from 2.24 billion euros a year earlier, mainly supported by a strong performance in Zalando Marketing Services. GMV increased 6.5 percent to 3.5 billion euros.

Business-to-Business revenue went up 11.6 percent, driven by ZEOS fulfilment.

Number of orders were 58.5 million, up 6 percent from last year's 55.2 million. Active customers, for the last 12 months, grew 5.9 percent to 52.4 million.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, Zalando continues to expect both GMV and revenue to grow between 4 percent to 9 percent year-over-year, and adjusted EBIT to reach a level between 530 million euros and 590 million euros.

