Zalando To Repurchase Up To EUR 200 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Zalando SE (ZLNDY), a German multi national E-commerce company based in Berlin, Germany, said it decided to initiate a share buy-back program. The program covers the repurchase of up to 2.2 million own shares with a total purchase price, excluding incidental transaction charges, of up to 200 million euros.

The buy-back program starts on 21 January 2022 and ends on 21 April 2022 at the latest.

The decision has been approved by the Supervisory Board and is in accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting 2020.

