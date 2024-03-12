Zalando To Initiate EUR 100 Mln Share Buyback Program

(RTTNews) - Zalando SE (ZLNDY), a German online fashion retailer, said it will initiate a share buyback program for a total purchase price of up to 100 million euros, excluding incidental transaction charge.

The program covers the repurchase of up to six million own shares. It starts on 13 March 2024 and ends on 26 July 2024 at the latest. The decision has been approved by the Supervisory Board and is in accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting 2020.

The company said it will use the repurchased shares to meet its obligations under its option programs to employees and to members of the Management Board.

