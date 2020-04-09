Zalando to cut 350 mln euros in costs-report

Emma Thomasson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

German online fashion retailer Zalando is cutting 350 million euros ($380.24 million) of costs to help it get through the new coronavirus crisis without needing layoffs, the Business Insider magazine reported on Thursday.

Business Insider cited a Zalando spokeswoman as saying the company was making cuts in marketing, logistics and general costs, as well as scaling back investments.

Zalando was not immediately available to comment.

($1 = 0.9205 euros)

