Zalando To Build Ecosystem Around Business-to-Consumer And Business-to-Business Growth Vectors

(RTTNews) - Zalando (ZLNDY) said the company is evolving its strategy to build the leading pan-European fashion and lifestyle e-commerce ecosystem around two growth vectors: Business-to-Consumer and Business- to-Business. The company noted that the ecosystem model is a strategic evolution from the current platform one.

Robert Gentz, co-CEO of Zalando, said: "In B2C we will move beyond transactions by giving our 50 million customers across Europe even better quality experiences and products that fit their lifestyle and personalised content, inspiration and entertainment. In B2B, we will power the businesses of partners and merchants on and off Zalando, leveraging our unique logistics infrastructure, software and services."

In addition to B2C, the company will report figures for B2B segment, starting in 2024. With both B2C and B2B, Zalando plans to cover in the long term the equivalent of 15 percent of the European fashion market, which is worth 450 billion euros. Zalando targets a compound annual growth rate of 5-10% for both Gross Merchandise Volume and revenue over the next five years.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.