Zalando to add five warehouses as ecommerce booms

BERLIN, May 6 (Reuters) - German online fashion retailer Zalando ZALG.DE said on Thursday it will add another five warehouses to its network by 2023 as it reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter sales and profits and raised its outlook again for the full year.

Zalando said sales rose 47% to 2.24 billion euros ($2.69 billion), while operating profit came in at 93.3 million, both ahead of average analyst forecasts.

Zalando said late on Wednesday that it now expects revenues to grow 26-31% in 2021, up from a previous forecast for 24-29%, and it expects operating profit of 400-475 million, up from a previous 350-425 million.

($1 = 0.8331 euros)

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Caroline Copley)

((Caroline.Copley@thomsonreuters.com; +49 (0)30 2201 33584 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.