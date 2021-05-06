Zalando to add five warehouses as ecommerce booms

German online fashion retailer Zalando said on Thursday it will add another five warehouses to its network by 2023 as it reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter sales and profits and raised its outlook again for the full year.

Zalando said sales rose 47% to 2.24 billion euros ($2.69 billion), while operating profit came in at 93.3 million, both ahead of average analyst forecasts.

Zalando said late on Wednesday that it now expects revenues to grow 26-31% in 2021, up from a previous forecast for 24-29%, and it expects operating profit of 400-475 million, up from a previous 350-425 million.

