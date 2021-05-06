Zalando to add five warehouses as ecommerce booms

Q1 sales up 47% to 2.24 bln euros

Q1 EBIT 93.3 mln vs 99 mln loss in 2020

2021 revenue growth outlook raised to 26-31%, from 24-29%

2021 EBIT outlook raised to 400-475 mln euros

BERLIN, May 6 (Reuters) - German online fashion retailer Zalando ZALG.DE said on Thursday it will add another five warehouses to its network by 2023 as it reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter sales and profits and raised its outlook again for the full year.

Zalando said sales rose 47% to 2.24 billion euros ($2.69 billion), while operating profit came in at 93.3 million, helped by a continued lower return rate - a trend that started when shoppers were confined to home during coronavirus lockdowns.

It said it recorded its strongest customer growth in eight years, to reach 41.8 million active customers.

To help it reach its ambition to capture more than 10% of the European fashion market, Zalando said two new warehouses in Rotterdam and Madrid would go live this year and it would start building three more in France, Germany and Poland. Zalando already has 10 fulfillment centres around Europe.

Zalando said late on Wednesday that it now expects revenues to grow 26-31% in 2021, up from a previous forecast for 24-29%, and it expects operating profit of 400-475 million, up from a previous 350-425 million.

It also launched a share buy-back programme of up to 200 million euros, starting on May 7.

