Zalando Secures Over 90% Share Capital Of About You Through Takeover Offer

(RTTNews) - Zalando SE (ZLNDY, ZAL.DE), an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products, Friday said it secured more than 90% of About You Holding SE ( YOU.DE) shares excluding treasury shares through a public takeover offer and related agreements. The deal is expected to be completed in summer 2025.

The Takeover Offer period expired at midnight on March 6. The final results will be announced on March 11.

Zalando plans to buy out the remaining minority shareholders of About You after completing the Takeover Offer and agreements with key shareholders.

Zalando intends to do this through a merger unless it reaches 95% ownership, which would allow a direct buyout. In both cases, remaining shareholders will receive cash compensation, with the exact amount to be decided later.

Thursday, Zalando had closed 6.29% lesser at $17.58 on the OTC market.

