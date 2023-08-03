Zalando SE - ADR (ZLNDY) Price Target Decreased by 7.27% to 22.14

The average one-year price target for Zalando SE - ADR (OTC:ZLNDY) has been revised to 22.14 / share. This is an decrease of 7.27% from the prior estimate of 23.88 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.62 to a high of 47.19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.03% from the latest reported closing price of 17.16 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zalando SE - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZLNDY is 0.24%, a decrease of 35.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 45.56% to 16K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
APITX - Yorktown Growth Fund Class L Shares holds 16K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 31.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZLNDY by 28.37% over the last quarter.
Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares.
Additional reading:
- JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. American Depositary Receipt American Depositary Shares Representing Ordinary Shares of Zalando SE (Incorporated under the laws of Germany)
- Ziegler, Ziegler & Associates LLP Counselors at Law 570 Lexington Avenue, Suite 2405 New York, New York 10022 (212) 319-7600 Telecopier (212) 319-7605 October 15, 2019
- Certification under Rule 466
- Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas American Depositary Receipt American Depositary Shares representing Ordinary Shares of Zalando SE (Incorporated under the laws of Germany)
- Certification under Rule 466
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.