Zalando SE - ADR (ZLNDY) Price Target Decreased by 7.27% to 22.14

The average one-year price target for Zalando SE - ADR (OTC:ZLNDY) has been revised to 22.14 / share. This is an decrease of 7.27% from the prior estimate of 23.88 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.62 to a high of 47.19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.03% from the latest reported closing price of 17.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zalando SE - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZLNDY is 0.24%, a decrease of 35.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 45.56% to 16K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APITX - Yorktown Growth Fund Class L Shares holds 16K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 31.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZLNDY by 28.37% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares.

