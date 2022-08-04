Zalando reports 58% drop in adj. EBIT, sees more profit in H2

Contributor
Riham Alkousaa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

Online fashion retailer Zalando on Thursday reported a 58% drop in second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax but said it expected higher profitability in the second half of 2022.

BERLIN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Online fashion retailer Zalando ZALG.DE on Thursday reported a 58% drop in second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax but said it expected higher profitability in the second half of 2022.

The company said its gross merchandise volume was flat at 3.8 billion euro ($3.86 billion) in the quarter compared with the same period last year, while sales fell by 4% to 2.6 billion euro.

($1 = 0.9841 euros)

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

((Riham.Alkousaa@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @RihamKousa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More