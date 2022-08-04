Zalando reports 58% drop in adj. EBIT, sees more profit in H2

BERLIN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Online fashion retailer Zalando ZALG.DE on Thursday reported a 58% drop in second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax but said it expected higher profitability in the second half of 2022.

The company said its gross merchandise volume was flat at 3.8 billion euro ($3.86 billion) in the quarter compared with the same period last year, while sales fell by 4% to 2.6 billion euro.

($1 = 0.9841 euros)

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

