Zalando Q2 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Zalando reported that second quarter net income increased to 96.6 million euros from 95.7 million euros, prior year. Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes was 186 million euros compared to 172 million euros, prior year. Gross Merchandise Volume rose by 5.0% to 4.1 billion euros. Revenue grew by 7.3% to 2.8 billion euros.

The company issued 2025 guidance for the combined group that now includes both Zalando and ABOUT YOU. For 2025, the combined group now expects GMV between 17.2 billion and 17.6 billion euros and revenue between 12.1 billion and 12.4 billion euros. The combined group's adjusted EBIT is expected to be between 550 million to 600 million euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.