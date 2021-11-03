Zalando profits dip as stores reopen from lockdowns

Contributor
Emma Thomasson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

German online fashion retailer Zalando reported on Wednesday that third-quarter profits dipped but sales rose 23% as consumers continued to shop online even after stores reopened from coronavirus lockdowns.

BERLIN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - German online fashion retailer Zalando ZALG.DE reported on Wednesday that third-quarter profits dipped but sales rose 23% as consumers continued to shop online even after stores reopened from coronavirus lockdowns.

Europe's biggest fashion ecommerce player said adjusted operating profit fell to 9.8 million euros ($11.35 million) from 118 million a year ago and sales came in at 2.3 billion euros, slightly ahead of average analyst forecasts for 2.24 billion.

($1 = 0.8636 euros)

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((+4930220133580;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More