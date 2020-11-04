Zalando profit jumps as pandemic drives home shopping

German online fashion retailer Zalando on Wednesday reported better-than-expected profitability in the third quarter due to an "exceptionally" strong spring and summer season.

Adjusted operating profit came in at 118 million euros ($137 million) on sales up 22% to 1.8 billion euros, compared to average analyst forecasts for 88 million and 1.86 billion respectively.

It confirmed a full-year outlook it raised last month for adjusted operating profit of between 375 and 425 million euros.

($1 = 0.8583 euros)

