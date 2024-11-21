Zalando price target raised to EUR 38 from EUR 37.50 at Citi

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Zalando (ZLNDY) to EUR 38 from EUR 37.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ZLNDY:
- ZLNDY Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- Zalando price target raised to EUR 37.50 from EUR 34 at Citi
- Zalando price target raised to EUR 34 from EUR 32.50 at Citi
- Zalando price target raised to EUR 37 from EUR 33 at Goldman Sachs
- Zalando price target raised to EUR 36 from EUR 34 at Deutsche Bank
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.