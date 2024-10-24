Zalando price target raised to EUR 37.50 from EUR 34 at Citi

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Zalando (ZLNDY) to EUR 37.50 from EUR 34 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ZLNDY:
- Zalando price target raised to EUR 34 from EUR 32.50 at Citi
- Zalando price target raised to EUR 37 from EUR 33 at Goldman Sachs
- Zalando price target raised to EUR 36 from EUR 34 at Deutsche Bank
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.