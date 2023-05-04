News & Insights

Markets
ZLNDY

Zalando Posts Narrower Loss In Q1; Revenue Up 2.3%

May 04, 2023 — 01:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Zalando SE (ZLNDY), a German online fashion and beauty retailer, on Thursday posted a net loss of 38.5 million euros for the first quarter, narrower than last year's loss of 61.3 million euros.

Adjusted group EBIT for the quarter was at negative 0.7 million euros, as compared to a negative 51.8 million euros a year ago.

For the first quarter, the Group revenues rose by 2.3 percent to 2.3 billion euros, and Gross Merchandise Volume rose 2.8% to 3.2 billion euros.

Looking ahead, Zalando said it is confirming its full year guidance for 2023. The group said revenue is expected to develop in the range of -1 to 4 percent, while Gross Merchandise Volume is expected to grow in the range of 1 to 7 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZLNDY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.