Zalando nears operating break-even in Q1

May 4 (Reuters) - Zalando ZALG.DE, Europe's biggest online fashion retailer, nearly broke even in the first quarter of the year at the operating profit level, helped by rising demand as well as a focus on profitability, it said on Thursday.

Its first-quarter adjusted loss before interest and tax (EBIT) shrank to 0.7 million euros ($775,670.00), compared to a year-earlier loss of 51.8 million euros.

Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), which is the value of all merchandise sold to customers after cancellations and returns and including VAT, reached 3.24 billion euros in the quarter, rising by 2.8%.

($1 = 0.9024 euros)

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet in Gdansk; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

((Tristan.Chabba@thomsonreuters.com;))

