Zalando, LVMH's Sephora form strategic partnership

FRANKFURT, June 22 (Reuters) - German online retailer Zalando ZALG.DE on Tuesday said it has formed a strategic partnership with LVMH's LVMH.PA Sephora, allowing the beauty products chain to offer its products via Zalando's platform.

The partnership will be rolled out in Germany in the fourth quarter and expanded to other Zalando markets from 2022.

No financial details were disclosed.

"Fifty years after opening its first store, Sephora once again disrupts prestige beauty by joining forces with Zalando to create the ultimate online prestige beauty destination for Zalando's 42 million active customers," Sephora CEO Martin Brok said.

Sephora operates in 35 countries and has 2,000 stores globally, with roughly half in Europe.

"Beauty represents a huge and exciting opportunity for us, with the online beauty market still largely untapped in Europe," Zalando Co-CEO David Schneider said.

Zalando, Europe's biggest online only fashion retailer, has seen sales soar during coronavirus lockdowns, with revenues in the January-March period up 47% to 2.24 billion euros ($2.67 billion).

($1 = 0.8395 euros)

