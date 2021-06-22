Oil

Zalando, LVMH's Sephora form strategic partnership

Contributor
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ

German online retailer Zalando on Tuesday said it has formed a strategic partnership with LVMH's Sephora, allowing the beauty products chain to offer its products via Zalando's platform.

FRANKFURT, June 22 (Reuters) - German online retailer Zalando ZALG.DE on Tuesday said it has formed a strategic partnership with LVMH's LVMH.PA Sephora, allowing the beauty products chain to offer its products via Zalando's platform.

The partnership will be rolled out in Germany in the fourth quarter and expanded to other Zalando markets from 2022.

No financial details were disclosed.

"Fifty years after opening its first store, Sephora once again disrupts prestige beauty by joining forces with Zalando to create the ultimate online prestige beauty destination for Zalando's 42 million active customers," Sephora CEO Martin Brok said.

Sephora operates in 35 countries and has 2,000 stores globally, with roughly half in Europe.

"Beauty represents a huge and exciting opportunity for us, with the online beauty market still largely untapped in Europe," Zalando Co-CEO David Schneider said.

Zalando, Europe's biggest online only fashion retailer, has seen sales soar during coronavirus lockdowns, with revenues in the January-March period up 47% to 2.24 billion euros ($2.67 billion).

($1 = 0.8395 euros)

UPDATE 3-Chinese, US luxury lovers power rebound at LVMH

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Oil

    Explore

    Most Popular