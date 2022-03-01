Zalando forecasts slower sales in 2022 after pandemic

BERLIN, March 1 (Reuters) - German online fashion retailer Zalando ZALG.DE said on Tuesday it expects sales growth to slow in 2022 after the coronavirus pandemic helped it record a bumper year in 2021, when sales jumped almost 30% to 10.4 billion euros.

For 2022, Europe's biggest online fashion retailer forecast sales would rise 12-19% to 11.6 billion to 12.3 billion euros, while adjusted operating profit should come in at 430 million to 510 million euros, compared to 468 million in 2021.

It added it was on track to reach its target for 2025 to reach a gross merchandise volume - sales made by it and its partners on its site - of more than 30 billion euros.

Zalando said its outlook did not take into account likely negative effects from the war in Ukraine.

