Zalando dims 2022 outlook after Q1 operating loss

German online fashion retailer Zalando was slightly more sceptical about its outlook for 2022 after posting a first-quarter adjusted operating loss in the first quarter on Thursday.

From January to March, the company reported an adjusted operating loss of almost 52 million euros ($55.18 million). In the same period of the previous year, there was still an operating profit of 93 million euros on the balance sheet.

2022 sales growth should be at the lower end of the forecast range of 12-19%, and adjusted earnings before interest and taxes would be at the lower end of the expected 430-510 million euro range, the company said.

($1 = 0.9424 euros)

