Zalando: David Schröder To Assume Role Of COO; Names Sandra Dembeck CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Zalando SE (ZLNDY) said Chief Financial Officer David Schröder will assume the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer, effective March 1, 2022. The Supervisory Board appointed Sandra Dembeck as new Chief Financial Officer. Sandra will join Zalando on March 1, 2022, from Compass Group Plc, where she has previously been Corporate Finance Director.

Cristina Stenbeck, Chairperson of the Zalando Supervisory Board, said: "The announced setup will give Zalando additional leverage to drive the business towards its vision of being the Starting Point for Fashion."

