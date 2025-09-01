Markets
Zai Lab's TIVDAK Approved In Hong Kong For Advanced Cervical Cancer Treatment

September 01, 2025 — 08:51 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB, 9688.HK) announced that the Hong Kong Department of Health has approved TIVDAK (tisotumab vedotin-tftv) for the treatment of adult patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression on or after chemotherapy.

TIVDAK is currently under regulatory review for its Biologics License Application by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), which was accepted in March 2025.

