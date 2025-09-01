Zai Lab's TIVDAK Approved In Hong Kong For Advanced Cervical Cancer Treatment

(RTTNews) - Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB, 9688.HK) announced that the Hong Kong Department of Health has approved TIVDAK (tisotumab vedotin-tftv) for the treatment of adult patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression on or after chemotherapy.

TIVDAK is currently under regulatory review for its Biologics License Application by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), which was accepted in March 2025.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.