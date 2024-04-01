News & Insights

Zai Lab: Bristol Myers' KRYSTAL-12 Confirmatory Trial With Adagrasib Meets Meets Primary Endpoint

(RTTNews) - Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) said Phase 3 KRYSTAL-12 study, evaluating KRAZATI or adagrasib as a monotherapy in patients with pretreated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer harboring a KRASG12C mutation, met the primary endpoint of progression-free survival and the key secondary endpoint of overall response rate. Bristol Myers Squibb will complete a full evaluation of the available data and will share the results.

Rafael Amado, President, Head of Global Oncology Research and Development, Zai Lab, said: "We are proud to have contributed to the KRYSTAL-12 study and are looking forward to bringing adagrasib to patients in need in China."

Zai Lab expects to submit the New Drug Application for adagrasib to the National Medical Products Association for KRASG12C mutated NSCLC in second or later line treatment in China in the current year.

