Zai Lab (ZLAB) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Zai Lab Ltd (Symbol: ZLAB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.65, changing hands as low as $36.43 per share. Zai Lab Ltd shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZLAB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ZLAB's low point in its 52 week range is $20.975 per share, with $61.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.66.
