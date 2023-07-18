Zai Lab Up 5%

(RTTNews) - Zai Lab Ltd. (ZLAB) shares are progressing more than 5 percent on Tuesday morning trade. Yesterday, the company had reported positive data from ADHERE study of VYVGART Hytrulo in patients with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Since then, the shares have been gaining.

Currently, shares are at $29.10, up 5.30 percent from the previous close of $27.64 on a volume of 398,854.

