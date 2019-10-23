Zai Lab Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Zai Lab Ltd (Symbol: ZLAB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.72, changing hands as low as $30.52 per share. Zai Lab Ltd shares are currently trading down about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZLAB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZLAB's low point in its 52 week range is $15.15 per share, with $38.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.53.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.